ProcessPro Global ERP Chosen by Plant Food Company, Inc. to Streamline Operations

SHAKOPEE, Minn., July 29, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software powered by Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), announces its selection as the ERP provider of choice for Plant Food Company, Inc., a premium liquid fertilizer manufacturer located in New Jersey.

"We are beyond excited to have the ProcessPro Global ERP implemented at Plant Food Company, Inc. This investment is for the future of our company and for the future of our employees; with this ERP in place our operations will run more efficiently, which will allow us to make greater contributions to our employees' profit-sharing plan, while also reinvesting in our infrastructure and driving product development and sales. Powering our business with ProcessPro is an awesome opportunity for us as we expand with traction for the future success of this company," stated Grant Platz, Vice President, Plant Food Company, Inc.

In order to continue to meet the needs of its growing customer base, Plant Food Company, Inc. was pursuing a solution to unify its business systems that included a homegrown solution, disparate software, and manual methods.

ProcessPro's Global ERP solution will provide Plant Food Company, Inc. with real-time visibility into sales and reporting. Sales reps will have tools on the road to access customer history, quote generation, and order status to enhance customer service. To meet the stringent requirements of the industry, ProcessPro Global will provide real-time tracking functionality that delivers lot traceability throughout the manufacturing process - from raw materials to shipped finished goods. The use of the Advanced Analytics solution will allow business data to be analyzed from any device – providing valuable information about the success of individual fertilizer formulations to determine product offerings.

"We are happy to have Plant Food Company, Inc. come onboard with the ProcessPro Global solution," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, OSAS CEO. "With the most comprehensive set of functionality on the market and ProcessPro's experience in the specialty chemical manufacturing industry, we're confident that we can aid them in the continued success of their company."

Since 1946, Plant Food Company, Inc. has been a family-owned premium liquid fertilizer manufacturer and supplier based in Cranbury, New Jersey. As a provider of professional-grade products for golf course & Sports-turf managers, commercial vegetable farmers, professional lawn care companies, and other commercial entities, they pride themselves on offering supportive service with their premium products, including KelPlant®, one of their popular root driving biostimulants and dozens of other plant and soil fertility products. For more information, please visit https://www.plantfoodco.com.

OSAS is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management, and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Master, Impress, Flex-Pack, Global Service and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit https://www.osas.com/processpro.

