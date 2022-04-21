ProColombia's 90th Business Matchmaking Forum Enhances Trade Relations Between the United States and Colombia

After two years of going virtual due to the global pandemic, this year's event was hosted in person and saw over 1,000 international buyers who had one-on-one meetings with over 1,700 Colombian exporters of goods and services.

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting Colombian goods and services internationally, recently hosted the 90th edition of one of Latin America's most important international trade events: the Business Matchmaking Forum. The event, which took place in-person for the first time since 2019, was held in both Medellín from March 28-29 and Cali, from March 30 until April 1. It was the perfect opportunity to position Colombia as a reliable and quality partner and supplier for different industries in the U.S in the face of the current uncertainty with some international suppliers.