ProColombia's Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum of the Americas will revitalize regional trade

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This trade activity organized by ProColombia, the government entity that promote exports, investment and tourism, will take place from November 3 to 13, 2020. Participants will include 1,000 Colombian exporting companies and more than 450 international companies from 35 countries in the region, along with three guest countries: The United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel. Registration to participate in the business meetings is still open for a few days.

"This promotional activity is one of the most important of its type in the region and it aims to accelerate commercial exchanges between Colombia and the rest of the continent with a view to stabilize intraregional trade relationships. Additionally, this is part of Colombia's reactivation plan under the umbrella of the presidential Compromiso por Colombia plan, given that of the 57 countries prioritized therein, 27 are part of the Americas. We also chose the Americas because of the region's logistics advantages and Colombia's 12 regional trade agreements, which give us access to one billion potential consumers," says Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

"Virtual tools have been an essential for businesses and internationalization to continue moving forward. Since March, when we held Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum 80, to the current date, we have grown more capable and will be able to successfully hold the Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum of the Americas next November," she adds.

Participation is expected from agrifood purchasing companies in sectors such as fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee derivatives, beverages, aquiculture and fishing, sugar, cacao and cacao derivatives, dairy and dairy derivatives, oils and fats, and livestock. Industry 4.0 companies are also expected with software and IT products, cybersecurity, BPO, digital advertising and marketing, animation (VR and AR), audiovisual production, and videogames. Fashion will be represented with companies from sectors such as textiles and materials, apparel, leather manufacturers, shoes, and fashion jewelry. The manufacturing sector will be present with household items, instruments and equipment, car parts, handicrafts and POP material. Chemicals and life sciences will have cosmetics, plastic and rubber, pharmaceutical, hospitality supplies, and chemical companies.

It is worth highlighting that, in 2019, Colombian exports of 4,605 non-mining and non-energy products to the Americas had a total value of US$11.413 billion. This year, 6,432 Colombian companies, each with exports of more than US$10,000, have exported to this market. The sector with the greatest share of exports to the Americas was that of manufacturing and other industries, accounting for 50 percent of all exported products.

Additionally, the departments with the greatest number of exports to the Americas in 2019 were Antioquia, Bogotá, Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca, and Bolívar. The countries that made the most purchases were the United States, Ecuador, Peru, and Mexico.

Interested companies can sign up via the following link: https://www.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorruedainternacional2020/

SOURCE ProColombia