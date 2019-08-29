Procore Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced it has obtained certification for the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) information security standard 27001:2013. ISO 27001:2013 is a leading international standard for information security management programs.

"Security is a top priority for Procore, and we understand that our customers place a great amount of trust in us to keep their data in the cloud secure," said Michael Hanson, CIO, Procore. "We are excited about obtaining ISO 27001:2013 certification as we continue to invest significantly in broad initiatives to protect our customers' data."

Procore's decision to pursue this global industry benchmark standard demonstrates its commitment to supporting the largest construction companies and jobs in the world as the industry continues to digitize many of its processes. ISO 27001:2013, along with NIST Cybersecurity and NIST Risk Management, are the three frameworks currently leveraged by Procore's Information Security Management Program.

"Procore has invested significant resources to expand the capabilities and support of our Cybersecurity Program. We understand the value that this delivers to our customers who rely on us to remain at the forefront of today's layered security defense," added Hanson.

In addition to the ISO 27001:2013 certification, Procore has obtained certifications for:

SSAE18: SOC 1 & 2

Procore is SSAE 18 (SOC 1 & 2) compliant. The SOC 2 Confidentiality & Trust Principles, developed by the American Institute of CPAs Assurance Services Executive Committee is a set of controls that provide assurance as to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.

NIST 800-171

NIST 800-171 refers to National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, and is a set of standards that define how to safeguard and distribute sensitive information.

For more information on Procore's commitment to trust and security visit our Security Measures site .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

