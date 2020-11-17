Procore Appoints Pat Wadors as Chief People Officer

"Pat is an accomplished executive who brings tremendous energy and passion to her work. It's prevalent in her people-centric leadership approach," said Courtemanche. "As Procore grows, it's essential that we continue to put our people first. I'm thrilled to have Pat in this new role and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our employees and the business."

Wadors served as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) at ServiceNow from 2017 to 2020. She was responsible for overseeing global employee resources and talent, helping the company scale from 5,000 to 12,000 employees while building programs to support employees and their families. She previously served as SVP, Global Talent Organization at LinkedIn, where she led a global HR organization. Wadors has also held executive positions at Plantronics, Inc. and Yahoo! She currently serves on the boards of Zenefits, Accolade, Inc., and El Camino Hospital.

"I was drawn to Procore because of the company's focus on its culture and how committed leadership is to building a company that isn't just a great place to work, but also a great place to belong. Procore is positioned for amazing growth. I'm excited to be joining the company at this point in its journey. I'm looking forward to helping scale and further evolve the culture," said Wadors.

