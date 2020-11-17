Procore Earns a 2020 Tech Stack Essentials Award from TrustRadius

"Procore's mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform has become more impactful during this pandemic. Builders are relying on Procore for safe, effective collaboration and communication on and off the jobsite, regardless of location," said Kevin Sturm, head of product marketing at Procore. "Procore provides one construction platform that connects the entire project team, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best–build our communities."

The Tech Stack Essentials Award is given to companies whose products were nominated by an open-ended survey of over 250 TrustRadius users. Tech users were asked: "Of all the tools or products in your technology stack, which product is the most essential to your day-to-day job?" Procore was one of the most-nominated products on the list. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

