Procore Launches New Platform Features to Advance Collaboration and Communication in Construction at Next Steps Summit

CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today launched seven new user-requested platform features, enabling greater collaboration and communications capabilities across the construction project lifecycle. Procore's new features were introduced at Next Steps Summit, the company's virtual construction industry event.

New additions to the Procore platform include Action Plans, Correspondence, Custom and Configurable Fields, Procore Connect, Procore Search, Real-Time Labor Costing, and a Web-Based 3D Model Viewer.

Action Plans*

With the new Action Plans tool, part of Procore Quality & Safety, users can access and take action on inspections, forms, specifications, drawings, documents, and submittals from one collaborative tool, in one controlled location. This enables turning over a complete picture of work and plan outcomes with construction action plan templates, signatory sign-off, and access to real-time, actionable documentation.

Learn more about the Action Plans tool here .

With the new Action Plans tool, part of Procore Quality & Safety, users can access and take action on inspections, forms, specifications, drawings, documents, and submittals from one collaborative tool, in one controlled location. This enables turning over a complete picture of work and plan outcomes with construction action plan templates, signatory sign-off, and access to real-time, actionable documentation. Learn more about the Action Plans tool . Correspondence *

The Correspondence tool, available in Project Management, allows users to capture and manage all communications across a project in one system of record, minimizing the risk for miscommunication and contractual disputes. If a dispute does arise, the correspondence history is easily accessible with Procore. While users can apply the functionality of this tool to organize their inboxes, they can also convert any correspondence into a change event or RFI. Users can also link correspondence to a specific markup on a drawing using just a few clicks with this new tool.

"We needed to establish more rigor around our contract administration and correspondence with clients without it being difficult for anyone. Procore has centralized our data for a more professional outcome." – David Laycock , Project Manager, Kane Constructions Queensland

Learn more about the Correspondence tool here .

* The Correspondence tool, available in Project Management, allows users to capture and manage all communications across a project in one system of record, minimizing the risk for miscommunication and contractual disputes. If a dispute does arise, the correspondence history is easily accessible with Procore. While users can apply the functionality of this tool to organize their inboxes, they can also convert any correspondence into a change event or RFI. Users can also link correspondence to a specific markup on a drawing using just a few clicks with this new tool. "We needed to establish more rigor around our contract administration and correspondence with clients without it being difficult for anyone. Procore has centralized our data for a more professional outcome." – , Project Manager, Kane Constructions Queensland Learn more about the Correspondence tool . Custom and Configurable Fields

The combination of Custom and Configurable Fields across Procore tools allows customers of all types to create a unique Procore experience for their users. Turn fields on or off, mark them required, optional or hidden with Configurable Fields. Or, add brand new fields to your tools to help collect the exact data points you're looking for with Custom Fields. This combination of features makes Procore's flexible tools easy to modify so they meet the exact needs of your team.

The combination of Custom and Configurable Fields across Procore tools allows customers of all types to create a unique Procore experience for their users. Turn fields on or off, mark them required, optional or hidden with Configurable Fields. Or, add brand new fields to your tools to help collect the exact data points you're looking for with Custom Fields. This combination of features makes Procore's flexible tools easy to modify so they meet the exact needs of your team. Procore Connect *

Procore Connect allows users to share data across different Procore accounts. With the appropriate permissions, account users can share project information with peers who are working within their own separate company account. This makes collaboration smoother by cutting down on double entry and giving users easier access to their project data, from which they can pull insights. Procore Connect makes it easier than ever to manage the flow of project data while ensuring everyone is working off the same information. Procore Connect is available on the RFI and Daily Log tools.

Watch this video to learn more about Procore Connect.

* Procore Connect allows users to share data across different Procore accounts. With the appropriate permissions, account users can share project information with peers who are working within their own separate company account. This makes collaboration smoother by cutting down on double entry and giving users easier access to their project data, from which they can pull insights. Procore Connect makes it easier than ever to manage the flow of project data while ensuring everyone is working off the same information. Procore Connect is available on the RFI and Daily Log tools. to learn more about Procore Connect. Procore Search

Procore Search gives users the ability to search across Procore's tools from one location, without ever leaving their home page. This dramatically reduces the time and effort needed to locate information within Procore. Speed up your search process with type ahead functionality and preview search results from across all of Procore's connected tools before diving into the exact item you're looking for.

Procore Search gives users the ability to search across Procore's tools from one location, without ever leaving their home page. This dramatically reduces the time and effort needed to locate information within Procore. Speed up your search process with type ahead functionality and preview search results from across all of Procore's connected tools before diving into the exact item you're looking for. Real-Time Labor Costing

For self-performing contractors, labor costs can make or break the project budget. Procore has launched a new deep data integration with Procore Field Productivity and Procore Project Financials to deliver Real-Time Labor Costing on projects. With the Procore Platform, the moment labor hours are submitted, they are instantly applied to the budget as a cost. Project Managers can now track labor costs in real-time, identify at-risk scopes of work, and act quickly to make decisions that positively impact project budgets and profitability.

Learn more about Real-Time Labor Costing here .

For self-performing contractors, labor costs can make or break the project budget. Procore has launched a new deep data integration with Procore Field Productivity and Procore Project Financials to deliver on projects. With the Procore Platform, the moment labor hours are submitted, they are instantly applied to the budget as a cost. Project Managers can now track labor costs in real-time, identify at-risk scopes of work, and act quickly to make decisions that positively impact project budgets and profitability. Learn more about Real-Time Labor Costing . Web-Based 3D Model Viewer

In 2019 Procore BIM was released as a highly performant 3D model viewer for iOS mobile devices. At Next Steps Summit, Procore announced the enhancement to Procore BIM with the release of a highly performant web-based models viewer. This ensures that members of the project team can view and navigate 3D models without needing a license to complex modeling software or sync large files to their computer. Procore BIM puts 3D models in the hands of the people actually installing and validating the work in the field, so the work gets done right the first time.

"Pre-COVID, we were already doing so much virtually. But our project sites have been impacted the most, and having the Procore BIM web viewer and mobile viewer available for them when we're not on site is a win as we try to get through these difficult times." – Greg Low , ICT Director at Okland Construction

Learn more about the web-based 3D Model Viewer here .

Next Steps Summit

The Next Steps Summit , which focused on making progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, brought together construction industry experts, technology advocates, and Procore leaders to discuss the current and future state of the industry.

The conversation focused on how users can leverage Procore––an open, flexible, connected, and secure platform––to gain insights that will prepare their construction businesses to move forward with success. A recording of Next Steps Summit is available here .

*Feature is in beta.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

