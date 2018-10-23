Proctoring Program Continues to Provide Employment Opportunities for Wounded Veterans

"I learned about this program through Wounded Warrior Project's career counseling program," said Alfonso. "I saw it as an opportunity to enter into an industry that I was interested in."

In early 2015, IADC and Lloyd's Register reached out to WWP's career counseling program while developing WellSharp – IADC's training and assessment program. The program requires the use of a proctor to monitor test takers, which is a great fit for wounded veterans looking for a flexible work schedule.

"This opportunity gave me the time and availability to pursue other interests," said Alfonso. "Most of the proctoring is conducted during the latter part of the week."

Many veterans transitioning back to civilian life do so with visible and invisible wounds. More than 52,000 service members have been physically injured in recent military conflicts, and an estimated 500,000 more live with mental wounds, including combat-related stress, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. During this transition, it can be difficult to resume full-time employment, yet many veterans retain the desire to remain independent and provide for their families.

"Wounded Warrior Project career counseling services helped me a great deal," said Alfonso. "Whether you are just out of the service or have been in the civilian workforce for a while, the career counseling services can help veterans find meaningful employment."

WWP guides warriors to their next career through resume assistance, interview practice, coaching, and networking, while also connecting with local and national employers to highlight the benefits of hiring veterans.

All Warriors to Work® services are offered completely free of charge to wounded veterans and employers. Learn more: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/warriors-to-work.

