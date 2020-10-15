ProCure Proton Therapy Center Marks 5,000th Patient to Complete Treatment

"When we see the courage, the generosity, the wisdom that our patients have as they go through some of the darkest times of their lives, they truly inspire us on a daily basis. It has been an honor for us to be a part of their treatment journey," said Dr. Jae Lee, M.D., PH.D.

Proton therapy is a precise form of radiation that directly attacks tumors, especially those in difficult-to-reach areas, while minimizing potential damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs. This clinical advantage allows patients to receive radiation treatment with fewer side effects.

"Our vision was to bring the first proton facility to the most densely populated region in the country where there is the greatest need. And here we are, graduating our 5,000th patient. It's a truly incredible milestone," notes Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure Medical Director.

"We would like to thank all of the fantastic physicians and institutions that we partnered with over the years such as Princeton Radiation Oncology, CentraState Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai, Montefiore, NYU School of Medicine, Northwell Health, the Central New Jersey Division of Regional Cancer Care Associates and Hackensack Meridian Healthcare System. We are extremely grateful for the confidence entrusted upon us regarding the care of patients and their loved ones," said Tom Wang, president, ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men with the American Cancer Society noting 1 in 9 males develops it over the course of his lifetime. Proton therapy is often used to treat prostate cancer as it delivers less radiation to the nearby bladder and rectum. This helps spare healthy tissue and organs and reduces a patient's risk of developing long-term side effects such as incontinence and impotence.

In addition to prostate cancer, studies have shown proton therapy to be effective in treating many types of cancers, including that of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, gastrointestinal system, head and neck region, sarcomas and many pediatric cases.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, proton therapy at ProCure enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit www.procure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center

Related Links

http://www.procure.com

