Procure-to-Pay Convergence Market Review and Vendor Comparison Report 2018 Featuring AvidXchange, Basware, Corcentric, Ivalua, SAP Ariba & Tradeshift
The "Procure-to-Pay Convergence: Market Review and Vendor Comparison" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Procure-to-Pay Convergence: Market Review and Vendor Comparison, examines the trend toward a tighter, more seamless connection between the elements of the corporate cash cycle and evaluates leading vendors offering solutions to accomplish this digital vision.
A growing convergence of systems that support digitization of the cash cycle digitization for companies is occurring as vendors adapt to modern capabilities and increasingly seek to deliver a better experience for the corporate end user. There are myriad back- and front-office systems available to improve financial operations, but in this report Mercator provides an overview of the procure-to-pay landscape and comparison of six vendors that are pursuing the vision of a more complete experience in this market space.
It is sobering to realize that the modern digital capabilities for supporting business cycle processes began appearing only about 20 years ago. This report is designed to help members understand (and at a high level, evaluate) the systems and selected vendors that provide solutions in the procure-to-pay' sequence, commented the author of the report. We include the processes and systems supporting procurement, invoicing, payment, and open account financing. The vendors evaluated in the report have a vision to deliver these services and are at various stages of execution.
The subject of this report is the current and future state of the procure-to-pay technology landscape and some of the companies that are providing solutions in each of the key delivery areas. We see a growing convergence of these systems as vendors adapt to modern capabilities and increasingly seek to deliver a better end-user experience. There are of course other back-office systems (sourcing, accounting, reconciliation), which in effect become part of the broader source-to settle timeframe, and front-office technology (most notably customer relationship management, or CRM) that supports business success.
Accounts receivable still is separated from accounts payable in the typical large enterprise, and the two are unlikely to converge in the short term, while sourcing is an ongoing evaluation of potential suppliers. As such, we review solutions that most directly affect the cash cycle. This report provides an overview of the procure-to-pay landscape and a detailed comparison of six vendors that are pursuing more comprehensive solutions in this space.
Report Highlights
- A detailed review of the systemic and process elements that form the procure-to-pay delivery sequence
- A framework for high-level scoring of the key system elements for cash cycle digitization
- A features and functions quick reference chart for comparing vendors
- Vendor profiles and scoring assessment against the framework
- Case summaries of various product implementations
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Procure-to-Pay Market Overview
Industry Scope
Covered Components
Features and Functions Summary
Assessment Overview
Evaluation Scope
Individual Vendor Reviews
AvidXchange
Basware
Corcentric
Ivalua
SAP Ariba
Tradeshift
Overall Assessment
Combined Scores
Conclusions
References
Related Research
Endnotes
