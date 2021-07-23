Procurement Insights for the Broadcast Equipment Market | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Broadcast Equipment Market identifies Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Global Invacom Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Sarl, AvL Technologies Inc., and Sencore Inc. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Broadcast Equipment sourcing strategy.