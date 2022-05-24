Procurement Partners Welcomes Troy Thibodeau as Chief Marketing Officer

Key leadership add reflects continued adoption of company's procure-to-pay platform

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Partners, a leading provider of healthcare spend management and procure-to-pay technologies, today announced it has appointed Troy Thibodeau, MBA, as Chief Marketing Officer.

Thibodeau comes to Procurement Partners from Ascentis, where he led marketing, business development, and sales enablement functions. Prior to his time at Ascentis, Thibodeau led marketing, product, and operations functions across several other high-growth software companies, including Sovos and Concur.

"I'm thrilled to have Troy join the team. Troy has a great track record of building best-in-class marketing organizations," says Harmeet Singh, Procurement Partners' CEO. "Crucially, he's demonstrated great success in his ability to position solutions that help drive efficiency and reduce costs for customers; that's precisely the message we need to bring to our own market."

"With decades of software leadership, I was excited to see the opportunity that still exists within healthcare to leverage technology to streamline and reduce the costs of procuring, managing, and paying for supplies," said Thibodeau. "I am excited to join the Procurement Partners team and help customers and the business fully realize the potential of our platform."

The appointment continues the trend at Procurement Partners of investing in the growth of the business. In April 2022, the company announced the appointment of serial growth executive Harmeet Singh as President and CEO. These executive appointments follow two successful acquisitions in 2021 of Hybrent and OnCare.

About Procurement Partners

Procurement Partners is a leading provider of spend management and procure-to-pay technologies that is driving digitization and automation in healthcare. The company's end-to-end platform connects to over 10,000 unique locations and hundreds of integrated providers and vendors to automate and streamline tasks related to contracting, purchasing, inventory management, invoice reviews, and payments. Procurement Partners' customers benefit from the efficiencies gained and the competitive advantage of optimizing expenses so more energy can be put toward patient and resident care. The company processes over 4 billion dollars in transactions annually. For more information, visit procurementpartners.com, hybrent.com, and on.care.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members of successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

