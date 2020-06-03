ProcurementExpress.com Offers $1M of Software to Companies in Response to COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurementExpress.com announces that its award-winning, cost-cutting software is now 100% free for new customers until November 2020.

The development of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to businesses looking for new ways to cut costs and provide new efficiencies. ProcurementExpress.com provides a platform that has been found to save businesses thousands by reducing wasted spend.

ProcurementExpress.com purchase approval software is available on a webapp, Android and iOS.

"We've seen a lot of businesses suffer over the last few months," said James Kennedy, CEO of ProcurementExpress.com. "Demand for our cost-cutting platform has steadily risen over the past two months and we're eager to give something back to the wider business community.

"The platform is the most trusted purchasing app out there for finance teams in the education, construction, distribution and technology sectors with 350+ (4.7/5 star) Capterra.com reviews and counting."

