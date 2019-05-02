Prodapt Innovation Lab Launched at IIT Madras Research Park to Accelerate Telecom Research and Innovation

CHENNAI, India, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt announced the opening of its R&D innovation lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park at Chennai, India. The research park facilitates a collaborative relationship between corporate research labs and IIT Madras, connecting industry with academia and acts as a catalyst for industrial grade R&D and innovation.

Prodapt's R&D Labs will leverage this facility to create intellectual property (IP) and software products focused on the telecom industry, in the areas of Network Virtualization, SDN-NFV, 5G, AI/ML etc. By partnering with IIT Madras, Prodapt will access IIT Madras faculty, students and research programs and work together to solve complex business and technology challenges faced by digital service providers globally. More than 100 Prodapt engineers and telecom experts will be part of this innovation program to build IP-led products. Prodapt aims to achieve 25% of its revenue from IP-led assets by 2021.

Speaking on this occasion, Vedant Jhaver, the CEO of Prodapt stated, "This is an important milestone for Prodapt. As an organization, we're committed to providing innovative products and solutions to telecom operators and digital service providers. Our collaboration with IITM will enable us to leverage their state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and world-class faculty to significantly propel our innovation agenda."

"We're excited to have Prodapt as part of the IITM Research Park to help develop IP-led products," said Rajendra Mootha, Chief Operating Officer of IIT Madras Research Park. "This will help students gain crucial industry knowledge from Prodapt SMEs and work on some of the live projects to address the critical challenges faced by the industry."

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt, a global leader in providing IT, product, network, and operational services for the digital service provider (DSP) vertical. Many leading DSPs have been associated with Prodapt to strengthen their business and gain a competitive edge. Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

