Prodapt to Showcase 5G, Cloud and Customer Experience Thought Leadership at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Series 2021

In addition, Prodapt along with its customer Hrvatski Telekom (Part of Deutsche Telekom) was a finalist in the cloud-native IT and networks category of the TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2021. This engagement was to modernize their order management stack with a cloud-native approach. Incidentally, Prodapt won TM Forum's Excellence Award 2020 in the Autonomous networks and the Edge category.

"We are delighted to partner with TM Forum once again in bringing together the Digital Transformation World Series 2021," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "We are excited to showcase our success stories that we have achieved with our customers in building software-intensive networks and 5G enablement, Cloud, and Customer Experience."

This year, DTWS will bring together 10,000+ connectedness vertical executives and industry experts to discuss the innovative solutions that help accelerate the pace of digital transformation.

Prodapt will demonstrate its thought leadership across speaking sessions, virtual digital leadership summit, In conversation with series, and CXO interviews spread across four weeks.

Prodapt's agenda at a glance:

30th September, 17:30 – 19:00 CEST : CxO Summit 2: The road to a cloud-native telco: Why, where, and how?

Harsha Kumar , President, Prodapt, along with other industry leaders.



5th October, 9:00 - 9:15 CEST : In Conversation: Software-intensive networks framework to fast track the rollout and integration of 5G and next-generation networks, to achieve business agility.

Rajiv Papneja , SVP and Global Head of Network & Cloud Services Practice, Prodapt

Ian Turkington , VP Architecture and APIs, TM Forum



13th October, 15:00 - 17:00 CEST : Blending the physical and digital world: What is the future of telco CX?

Antony Lisamore, Head of B2B IT, Liberty Latin America

Smita Katariya , VP & Global Head of Salesforce Practice, Prodapt

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt's customers today help more than a billion people, and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, LatAm, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

