Prodigo Joins Liberty IT Solutions Team In Support Of Veterans Health Administration Supply Chain Master Catalog Task Order

Under this 60-month agreement, Prodigo's supply and purchased services management platform, called ProdigoMarketplace, will be implemented as-a-service (SaaS). The Liberty awarded task order will be carried out under the guidance of the VHA's Supply Chain Data and Informatics Office (SCDIO).

Said Joe Mayernik, Prodigo's Chairman & CEO: "Our solution dominates among the nation's largest and most prestigious non-profit health systems. Based on the value we are poised to deliver the VHA, we aim to earn that same reputation in the public sector. Ultimately, we hope to play a role in helping the VHA continue to improve outcomes for veterans."

Prodigo's global item master is one of the largest repositories of healthcare market data in the United States. The addition of the VHA will further strengthen Prodigo's command and control over one of the most valuable data assets of the industry's supply chain ecosystem.

About Prodigo Solutions

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

About Liberty IT Solutions

Liberty IT Solutions provides transformative services and support to multiple government agencies across a diverse portfolio of Health IT projects. Our team believes that lines of code can change lives and is driven to enable that to happen more often, more securely and more efficiently.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Liberty IT Solutions at 571.356.9627 or email at contact@libertyits.com.

For additional information please contact:

Ashby McGarry, Marketing + Communications

1-724-741-1907

amcgarry@prodigosolutions.com

www.prodigosolutions.com

SOURCE Prodigo Solutions

Related Links

http://www.prodigosolutions.com

