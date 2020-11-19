Prodigo Solutions Expands its Cloud-Based Supply Chain Management Offerings to Public Sector

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions, along with its partner Liberty IT Solutions, today announced certification as a FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorized vendor – a key milestone that is in line with the company's strategic plan to expand its presence in the government market.

"FedRAMP's rigorous accreditation process is designed to help protect our nation's security, and we are honored to pass the program's rigorous vetting process," said Joseph Mayernik, Prodigo Solutions Executive Chairman & President. "We have an established track record of helping our customers save money through safe and secure purchasing systems and are looking forward to offering this same expertise and experience to government agencies."

"Prodigo understands the importance of safe, secure and efficient cloud-based purchasing systems," Ted Dagnal, Prodigo Solutions VP Government Strategy said. "This authorization is a critical step for us as we work to expand our work offerings to governmental agencies. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities."

Prodigo Solutions helps clients maximize the value from negotiated supply contracts and drive down purchasing costs. Prodigo serves more than 600 of the nation's hospitals that purchase billions of dollars in medical supplies annually. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Prodigo can now provide government agencies its secure, cloud-based supply chain management system.

Liberty IT Solutions implemented capabilities for the Prodigo Marketplace to be offered as a true Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. Built on Microsoft's Azure platform, the SaaS solves significant business challenges within the Department of Veterans Affairs supply chain project space. As VA's single purchasing gateway via SaaS, Liberty manages and sustains the secure cloud infrastructure required to support the application. Liberty performs all security, performance and quality management functionalities using tools, processes, and procedures necessary to obtain FedRAMP authorization.

"Using FedRAMP accredited cloud offerings such as Prodigo Marketplace, expedites VA's ability to adopt new technology by using a standard approach to evaluation of security and risk," said Scott Thompson, Liberty VP of Cloud Strategy and Consulting. "In addition, VA can be assured of service quality, as performance and maintenance become the responsibility of the service provider."

FedRAMP established a mature marketplace to increase utilization and familiarity with cloud services while facilitating collaboration across government through open exchanges of lessons learned, use cases, and tactical solutions.

"Liberty is an expert system integrator and cloud-first leader at the VA," said Craig East, Program Manager. "By executing through a SaaS license hosted in the cloud, the VA is able to reduce sustainment costs and execute a strategy of clinician-driven strategic sourcing."

About FedRAMP

The FedRAMP program promotes the adoption of cloud services by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring that can be reused across the Federal Government. It enables agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

About Prodigo Solutions

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization, and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

About Liberty IT Solutions

Liberty IT Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business providing transformative services and support to multiple government agencies across a diverse portfolio of Health IT projects. Our team believes that lines of code can change lives and is driven to enable that to happen more often, more securely and more efficiently. This mindset has established Liberty as a transformation leader in Federal Health IT.

