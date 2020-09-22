Produce Your Podcast Launches the Personal Finance Podcast Network

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Produce Your Podcast, LLC, a global leader in podcast production solutions, announces today the launch of the Personal Finance Podcast Network (PFPN) with six financially focused podcasts. The network curates and produces podcasts dedicated to helping listeners establish and meet their personal finance goals.

"The network provides the opportunity to aggregate personal finance podcasts under one platform and develop and produce many new podcasts from diverse and exciting industry experts and analysts," said Traci DeForge, internationally recognized podcast expert and founder of Produce Your Podcast and PodHive.com. "Our goal is to create a go-to resource with trusted, relevant content for anyone and everyone who wants to expand their knowledge around personal finance."

PFPN launched with six podcasts and 140 total episodes. Each show offers expert advice to its listeners so they can learn personal finance basics, motivation to get their money management on track, learn investment basics to create financial independence, as well as learn various angles and strategies for revenue growth for entrepreneurs or those just looking to earn passive income on the side.

In addition, Personal Finance Podcast Networks offers turn-key production, marketing, and promotion of podcasts. "We wanted to create a platform for sound financial advice and offer solutions to help the hosts of financially focused podcasts do so in a very affordable manner. Not only do we produce the shows but we ship the equipment and manage all the technical aspects of your recording," said Traci DeForge. "We offer full-service, remote recording by connecting you and your guest with a live engineer via our online portal and record you in broadcast quality, then do all of the editing, sound mixing, and post-production of your podcast. Lastly, PFPN will distribute the podcasts to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and more. We take care of all the details and you never have to worry about any of the technical pieces," states DeForge. "Podcasts are a growing viable avenue to reach current and future customers and offer an arena for business owners and experts to be heard. We want to make it as easy as possible for you to share your wisdom and knowledge without all the technical headaches and worries."

Produce Your Podcast is the global leader in full-service podcast production solutions offering turn-key production, marketing, and promotion of podcasts. Our technology enables you to record remotely with the assistance of live broadcast engineers by connecting you and your guests through our virtual studio portal. We have a team of highly vetted industry experts to assist with the creative, concept, production, marketing, and monetization of podcasts along with full-service web, graphic, and digital marketing solutions. Services can be purchased in packages or separately.

