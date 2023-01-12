Produced water treatment market size to increase by USD 3,200.76 million: Market research insights highlight growing global concern over water scarcity as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the produced water treatment market will witness a YOY growth of 6.22% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), technology (secondary treatment, primary treatment, and tertiary treatment), and geography (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC). The produced water treatment market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,200.76 million at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2022 to 2027. - Request a Sample Report.

Produced water treatment market - Vendor insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2023-2027

Global produced water treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The global produced water treatment market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global vendors. The leading vendors are competing to expand their footprint in the market. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period. The high initial investment involved, coupled with costs incurred in complying with stringent regulations, makes it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the globally produced water treatment market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aker Solutions ASA

Aquatech International LLC

Baker Hughes Co.

Enviro-Tech Systems

Exterran Corp.

Frames Energy Systems BV

Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

Halliburton Co.

IDE Water Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc.

NOV Inc.

Ovivo Inc.

Prosep Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

Produced water treatment market - Geographical analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in produced water treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the major contributors to oil and gas production in North America. The majority of the oilfields in the US have neared maturity, leading to increased quantities of produced water. Furthermore, the boom in the US shale gas industry contributes to the vast amounts of produced water in the North American region.

Produced water treatment market- Key segment analysis

Produced water treatment market - Key market drivers & challenges:

The produced water treatment market is primarily driven by the growing global concern over water scarcity. Places like California in the United States and Chennai in India are places of water shortage and continue to struggle with sufficient amounts of water. These places have big industrial bases and populations. It is entirely feasible for companies to develop and implement water-saving technology, even though certain regions of the world have not yet felt the pressure of water scarcity. These factors are expected to boost the demand for produced water treatment during the forecast period.

The increasing use of renewable energy sources is a huge threat to the growth of the global produced water treatment market. The Euro-VI emission standards, which are now implemented in the EU, have been used as a model for developing emission standards in other nations, including India. As a result, the upstream industry, which uses produced water treatment facilities, will be directly impacted by the decline in demand for oil and gas in these countries. Such factors will significantly impact the growth of the global produced water treatment market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this produced water treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the produced water treatment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the produced water treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the produced water treatment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of produced water treatment market vendors

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial water treatment equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 8.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%. The scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns is notably driving the industrial water treatment equipment market growth, although factors such as the impact of hard water on water treatment equipment may impede the market growth.

Water Recycle and Reuse Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The water recycle and reuse market share is expected to increase to USD 13.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%. The scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns is notably driving the water to recycle and reuse market growth, although factors such as infrastructure requirements for water treatment may impede the market growth.

Produced Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,200.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Alderley Plc, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Enviro-Tech Systems, Exterran Corp., Frames Energy Systems BV, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., IDE Water Technologies, Minerals Technologies Inc., NOV Inc., Ovivo Inc., Prosep Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, SUEZ SA, TechnipFMC plc, Veolia Environnement Group, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

