Producer Of 'The Last Dance' to Produce Kai Greene Documentary With Generation Iron Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vladar Company and the Generation Iron Network have announced that they will be joining forces with Matt Maxson on a new feature documentary. Maxson will be executive producer on the upcoming Kai Greene biopic documentary.

Emmy nominated Producer Matt Maxson's The Last Dance starring Michael Jordan took the world by storm in 2020 - becoming one of the most talked about TV events of the year on ESPN and Netflix. He is now taking his producing talents to the world of bodybuilding and fitness. The Kai Greene documentary will chronicle the complete life story of superstar pro bodybuilder and actor Kai Greene.

Matt Maxon's other producing credits include Andre The Giant and The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show On Earth. Before producing, he spent five years working in production at HBO Sports where he worked on the network's documentary series 24/7 which garnered 18 Emmy Awards.

Kai Greene is a former professional bodybuilder that will forever stand as a legend in the history of the sport. He is decorated with multiple major bodybuilding victories including five at the Arnold Classic.

Born straight into struggle that followed him throughout his life - Kai Greene lived first-hand through growing up in an orphanage, being physically and sexually abused, and turned towards male stripping to survive before discovering bodybuilding. Now having succeeded in the sport he loves - he has moved into new pursuits including appearances in TV shows, movies, and starring in season 2 of Stranger Things.

The Kai Greene documentary chronicles his life story from childhood, through bodybuilding, and onto his latest goal - to create and release a graphic novel series through a major publisher. It will also cover in-depth the pinnacle moments of his life and career including his rivalry with Phil Heath, his reasons for retiring from the sport, and his traumatic past.

The Kai Greene documentary will be directed by Vlad Yudin (Generation Iron, Ronnie Coleman: The King) and produced by both Yudin and Edwin Mejia Jr. (Generation Iron, Ronnie Coleman: The King). It will be executive produced by Matt Maxon, David Gendron, Russ Riggins, and Viviana Zarragoitia.

The Kai Greene documentary is set to release late fall of 2021.

