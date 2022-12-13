Product-based sales training market size to grow by USD 2385.09 million From 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, & market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global product-based sales training market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The product-based sales training market size is estimated to increase by USD 2385.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Product-based Sales Training Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample

Global product-based sales training market- Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global product-based sales training market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global product-based sales training market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer product-based sales training market are Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc. and others.

The global product-based sales training market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by an increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods, a growing emphasis on microlearning, and the use of analytics in product-based sales training.

Vendor Offerings –

Allen Communication Learning Services: The company offers product-based sales training such as new product knowledge, value selling skills, advanced sales leadership, channel sales enablement, and new sales executive training

The company offers product-based sales training such as new product knowledge, value selling skills, advanced sales leadership, channel sales enablement, and new sales executive training ASLAN Training and Development LLC: The company offers product-based sales training such as inside sales, call center sales, and field sales.

The company offers product-based sales training such as inside sales, call center sales, and field sales. Brainshark Inc.: The company offers product-based sales training such as sales leadership and customer service.

The company offers product-based sales training such as sales leadership and customer service. CommLab India LLP: The company offers product-based sales training such as classroom and e-learning training.

The company offers product-based sales training such as classroom and e-learning training. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: The company offers product-based sales training such as skills development and virtual training.

The company offers product-based sales training such as skills development and virtual training. For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Global product-based sales training market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global product-based sales training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global product-based sales training market.

APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), multinational corporations (MNCs), and the increased acceptance of cost-effective training are the main drivers influencing the market growth in the region.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global product-based sales training market is segmented into consumer goods, BFSI, automotive, and others.

The market share growth of the consumer segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. With the increased availability of consumer data, such as consumer purchase patterns and customer preferences, more businesses are turning to data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide actionable insights on sales training, which provides personalized training modules to sales personnel. The market expansion is primarily attributed to the increasing popularity of product-based sales training, which is fueled by an increase in demand for this sector globally.

Download a sample report

Global product-based sales training market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver – The increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods is driving the growth of the market. Since the majority of the content is supplied online, online and blended courses are less expensive than classroom-based training. These online classes eliminate additional expenses like moving and travel expenses. Due to their flexibility and the growing prevalence of BYOD rules in businesses, online and blended learning sales training programs are generally less expensive than full-fledged training programs. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to propel the market growth.

is driving the growth of the market. Since the majority of the content is supplied online, online and blended courses are less expensive than classroom-based training. These online classes eliminate additional expenses like moving and travel expenses. Due to their flexibility and the growing prevalence of BYOD rules in businesses, online and blended learning sales training programs are generally less expensive than full-fledged training programs. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to propel the market growth. Key Trend - The growing use of artificial intelligence in training is the key trend in the market. Due to the large amount of information available on the market, AI algorithms can quickly discover consumer purchasing habits and offer insights into the optimal sales strategy for client conversion and retention. Artificial intelligence (AI) can spot employee learning trends and, using adaptive learning, may make individualized learning paths for each employee's unique learning experiences. In turn, this helps sales management teams in businesses adjust and alter the training content to meet the demands of each individual sales representative.



The is the key trend in the market. Due to the large amount of information available on the market, AI algorithms can quickly discover consumer purchasing habits and offer insights into the optimal sales strategy for client conversion and retention. Artificial intelligence (AI) can spot employee learning trends and, using adaptive learning, may make individualized learning paths for each employee's unique learning experiences. In turn, this helps sales management teams in businesses adjust and alter the training content to meet the demands of each individual sales representative. Major Challenge - Budgetary constraints are the major challenge in the market. The growing. Every organization has a set budget for training activities, but the current solutions demand significant expenditures from the organization in the form of software, systems, and solutions. This drives up the high cost of training even further. For firms with tight budgets, the setup costs for setting up IT infrastructure and resources to undertake sales training are considerably greater. As a result, corporations are forced to reduce the level of general product knowledge and product-based sales training they provide to staff, which has a negative impact on the market's expansion.

Driver, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this product-based sales training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the product-based sales training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the product-based sales training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the product-based sales training industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of product-based sales training market vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Higher Education Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49 % between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63,368.82 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).



is estimated to grow at a 14.49 % between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The Programming Language Training Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.15%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,375.55 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (corporate and academic), product (online, classroom, and boot camp), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Product-based Sales Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 $2385.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc., Sandler Systems Inc., Specialized Sales Systems, The Brooks Group, VirtualSpeech Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Learning Method



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global product-based sales training market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global product-based sales training market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Learning method Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Learning method Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Learning Method - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Learning Method

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Learning Method



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Learning Method

7.3 Blended training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Blended training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Blended training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Blended training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Blended training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online training - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online training - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 ILT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on ILT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on ILT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on ILT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on ILT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Learning Method ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allen Communication Learning Services

Exhibit 120: Allen Communication Learning Services - Overview



Exhibit 121: Allen Communication Learning Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Allen Communication Learning Services - Key offerings

12.4 ASLAN Training and Development LLC

Exhibit 123: ASLAN Training and Development LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: ASLAN Training and Development LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ASLAN Training and Development LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Brainshark Inc.

Exhibit 126: Brainshark Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Brainshark Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Brainshark Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CommLab India LLP

Exhibit 129: CommLab India LLP - Overview



Exhibit 130: CommLab India LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: CommLab India LLP - Key offerings

12.7 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Exhibit 132: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Corporate Visions Inc.

Exhibit 135: Corporate Visions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Corporate Visions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Corporate Visions Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 GMetri Inc.

Exhibit 138: GMetri Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: GMetri Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: GMetri Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Korn Ferry

Exhibit 141: Korn Ferry - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 142: Korn Ferry - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 143: Korn Ferry - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 144: Korn Ferry - Segment focus

12.11 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 145: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 148: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

12.12 RAIN Group

Exhibit 150: RAIN Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: RAIN Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: RAIN Group - Key offerings

12.13 Richardson Sales Performance

Exhibit 153: Richardson Sales Performance - Overview



Exhibit 154: Richardson Sales Performance - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Richardson Sales Performance - Key offerings

12.14 Sandler Systems Inc.

Exhibit 156: Sandler Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sandler Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sandler Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 The Brooks Group

Exhibit 159: The Brooks Group - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Brooks Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Brooks Group - Key offerings

12.16 VirtualSpeech Ltd.

Exhibit 162: VirtualSpeech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: VirtualSpeech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: VirtualSpeech Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 165: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio