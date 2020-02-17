Product Information Management Market Worth $11.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Product Information Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global PIM market size is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2019 to USD 11.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the PIM market include the growing need to gain real-time visibility into data to reduce Time to Market (TTM) and growing need for eliminating data inconsistencies across multiple data silos.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Product Information Management Market"

114 – Tables

26 – Figures

162 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=661489

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of PIM solutions is high among large enterprises, due to distributed systems, extensive product portfolio, and economies of scale. Data inconsistencies and poor data syndication may lead to the loss of customers. These factors are responsible for the high adoption of PIM solutions among large enterprises.

Media and entertainment industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing need for high-performance technologies to improve synchronization and publication of information about product attributes, such as media clips, sound recording, images, and text files, is responsible for the highest CAGR of the media and entertainment segment. PIM solutions can manage both digital as well as non-digital information for better syndication to improve overall customer experience and customer satisfaction which is highly beneficial for enterprises across the media and entertainment industry vertical.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=661489

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North America has always been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of data management technologies. With this, many companies in North America are increasingly adopting PIM solutions to achieve better collection, cleansing, and enrichment of product content for quickly informing customers and suppliers about new products and product changes. The direct presence of many major PIM vendors in North America has further added to the high adoption of PIM solutions in North America.

The global Product Information Management Market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Informatica (US), Stibo Systems (Denmark), EnterWorks (US), Akeneo (France), Riversand (US), Contentserv (Switzerland), inRiver (Sweden), Magnitude Software (US), Salsify (US), Plytix (Denmark), Pimcore (Austria), Mobius (India), Catsy (US), Perfion (Denmark), Profisee (US), censhare (Germany), and Vinculum (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the PIM market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Report:

Master Data Management Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Data Type, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/master-data-management-market-267174702.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/product-information-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/product-information-management.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets