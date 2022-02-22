Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global product lifecycle management (PLM) market is projected to cross valuation of US$ 91.9 Bn by 2030. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The global market is expected to be driven by increasing need for product innovation, cost reductions, and productivity improvements. In addition, the global product lifecycle management market is predicted to grow due to the rising deployment of PLM solutions in various non-traditional end-use sectors such as retail and consumer products, as well as medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Food & beverage companies are using PLM to improve transparency and product innovation. PLM implementation in these organizations has been accelerated by strict compliance demands and an ever-increasing demand for quality products. PLM is beneficial to the food & beverages industry, as it provides critical information regarding the prospects of project success. Product lifecycle management aids in label and ingredient regulatory compliance requirements, which aids in product safety and uptake.

In 2019, North America held the major share of the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market, with 36.9% market share. Due to substantial investments in multiple end-use segments of technologies to decrease product time-to-market and lower overall manufacturing costs, North America is a developed market with regard to the adoption of PLM solutions. With a projected CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is likely to be the one of the rapidly expanding regions in the global market.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4548

Key Findings of Market Report

Cloud product lifecycle management software is gaining traction in a variety of end markets. The software is producing value-grab possibilities for businesses since it is simple to install and allows for real-time collaboration. As a result, PLM assists internal teams as well as supply chain partners in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-quality products for company's target consumers.

In addition to consumer products and retail, product lifecycle management (PLM) suppliers are pursuing possibilities in the defense & aerospace industry. End customers are increasing the demand for PLM software in the industry, as products are potentially complicated and interconnected. Firms are developing innovative PLM systems capable of simplifying the flow of information due to continual innovation in the aerospace & defense industry. Companies can improve their engagement with the extended supply chain and conduct concurrent development across cross-departmental teams with product lifecycle management.

PLM cloud-based solutions have allowed SMEs to retain their product design activities with minimal expenses. PLM suppliers have begun to offer a variety of cloud-based products, which has sped the adoption of cloud-based PLM software. In addition, cloud-based PLM solutions allow for the cost-effective incorporation of mobile devices and analytics.

Due to the increasing demand in companies, on-premise digital manufacturing software is expected to expand at a substantial pace of 7.3% during the forecast period. By conducting data management and process optimization during the product development cycle, this software increases the overall efficacy of manufacturing processes, propelling the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4548

Global Product Lifecycle Management [PLM] Market: Growth Drivers

As consumers develop and manage data in native CAD formats and other neutral file formats, firms in the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market are increasing their efforts to address the problem of incompatible formats such as CAD files in PLM. In such situations, PDM can assist in the management of all CAD file formats.

Rising demand for product innovation, more productivity, and lower operating costs is propelling the global market. By providing numerous tools and approaches to remove redundancies, a PLM solution significantly improves the efficiency of a system.

Get COVID-19 Analysis on "Product Lifecycle Management Market" at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4548

Global Product Lifecycle Management [PLM] Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

IBM Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Dassault Systèmes SE

Accenture PLC

Siemens AG

Enquiry before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4548

Global Product Lifecycle Management [PLM] Market: Segmentation

Software

On Premise

Cloud-based

End Use

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Utilities

Consumer Products & Retail

Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical

IT & Telecom

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Market Research Reports by TMR:

Machine Learning Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/machine-learning-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/machine-learning-market.html Extended Reality [XR] Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/extended-reality-xr-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/extended-reality-xr-market.html Contact Center Solution Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contact-center-solutions-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contact-center-solutions-market.html Intellectual Property Services Market –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intellectual-property-services-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/product-lifecycle-management-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research