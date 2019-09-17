Product Mindset Is Key To Success in Digital Economy

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital economy, businesses scramble to find the next groundbreaking idea or product that can compete in a market flooded with other groundbreaking ideas and products. Recent research from 3Pillar Global and Forrester found that just 35 percent of product development decision makers are confident their companies can adapt to this rapidly changing landscape.

How can the other 65 percent ensure they're equipped to thrive in the digital age? By transforming the way they think about their work.

In their new book, "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," – available September 17, 2019 – tech industry veterans and product development leaders David DeWolf and Jessica Hall leverage the lessons learned through years of experience helping businesses of all sizes and industries take on how to tackle digital transformation.

David and Jessica take readers step-by-step through the philosophy that took 3Pillar from a 10-person boutique consultancy to a global company in under a decade, and now directs all of 3Pillar Global's work for clients. Using their expertise as business leaders, they unpack the key characteristics of successful digital products and the three core principles that drive their creation: minimizing time to value, solving for need and excelling at change. Far more than a methodology for accomplishing tasks, The Product Mindset, as they demonstrate, is a foundational perspective that affects every aspect of business.

In three parts, "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks" explores:

A framework for understanding The Product Mindset and why it matters

The theory behind this transformational business philosophy and its applications

How The Product Mindset impacts the overall culture of a business

"The Product Mindset" challenges antiquated IT mindsets that separate teams by function and inspires leaders to embrace company-wide thinking that leads to great products and thriving businesses. It is a book for every business leader looking for a roadmap to success in today's digital age.

Praise for "The Product Mindset"

"I'd tell every entrepreneur I know that the Product Mindset is required reading. It offers concise recommendations for how a company can set itself up to succeed in the digital economy."

Kevin Harrington, original "shark" on the hit TV show "Shark Tank"

"The Product Mindset is the perfect antidote to an era where too many companies think, 'if they build it, customers will come.' Chock full of practical insight, including the author's mantra, 'digital products must be chosen,' this book flips the way executives and their teams have to think about building digital experiences. This is a must read for anyone operating in the digital economy and offers a new way to do so successfully."

Anthea Stratigos, CEO of Outsell

"The Product Mindset has revolutionized our approach in serving students' and colleges' technology needs and improved our work to break down barriers to higher education. Whatever your mission, this approach is the way to accomplish it."

Jenny Rickard, CEO of Common App

"David and Jessica's endeavor to equip companies with the tools and perspective to succeed in the evolving future of our digital environment is a worthwhile and essential read. Ninja Innovators everywhere must pick up The Product Mindset."

Gary Shapiro, CEO of CTA, and author of "Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation"

About the Authors

David DeWolf is the founder and CEO of 3Pillar Global, which builds innovative, revenue generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. Under DeWolf's leadership, 3Pillar has grown to more than 900 employees in seven offices across three continents, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. seven times and was recognized by research advisory firm Forrester twice in 2018 as a leading digital experience provider and custom software development firm. DeWolf's work at 3Pillar has been honored by several awards, including The Software Report's Top 50 Tech Services CEOs, SmartCEO Magazine's Future 50, Washington DC's 40 Under 40, and Virginia's Fantastic 50.

Jessica Hall is Vice President of Product Strategy and Design at 3Pillar Global where she leads teams creating digital products that customers crave and that drive business growth. With wide ranging experience, she's passionate about helping clients succeed. Previously, Jessica built the UX team at CEB, now Gartner, and led the creation of the Newseum's interactive exhibits and websites.

3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

https://www.3pillarglobal.com

