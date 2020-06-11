Product of the Year 2020 Takes Its Award Ceremony Online

For the past three decades, POY has been pushing the boundaries of innovation for thousands of brands, contributing to brand storytelling and sales growth in the 45 countries it operates in. This year, it pushes its own bound­aries, finding opportunity in crisis to digitize its award ceremony.

On June 10 and in the presence of all winners, POY held an online announcement event where this year's consumer-voted products were celebrated for their innovation, attractiveness, and purchase intent.

"Today more than ever, the POY logo adds a stamp of credibility to products. In times of health and economic crisis where the consumer's uncertainty is at its peak, the logo comes to add a considerable value to brands' recognition and distinction," said Ms. Dory Kfoury, CEO, Product of the Year, Middle East & North Africa. He adds, "Being voted BY the consumer FOR the consumer, the POY logo has established itself as the genuine expression of satisfaction and trust that helps companies stand out in a highly dynamic and competitive market."

Shortlisted by an expert committee, the 2020 finalists were submitted to a national consumer survey conducted by Nielsen, a global leader in consumer research. Based on the votes of thousands of consumers, the top new products were defined in 17 FMCG and service categories, including:

Personal Care: Gilette Skinguard, Betadine Feminine Cleanser.

Food & Beverage: NADEC Fresh Juice, Nai Iced Tea Range, Rabea Karak Team, Hellmann's Sauce Range.

Baby Care : Arla Baby & Me Organic Baby Milk, Arla Baby & Me Organic Porridge, Pampers Pants, Kabrita Infant Milk.

Fabric Care: Ariel Pods.

Services: Waafer Saving account by SABB Bank, Mobile App by Mobily, Marriott Bonvoy Card by Emirates NBD Bank, MySeva Credit Card by Finance House.

Mobile: Energizer Mobile E24S1, Lifetime Cable.

To view the full details of winners, click here: http://www.poymena.com/gulf/winners-2020/

Zeina Estwany, Chief Commercial Officer Middle East at Product of the Year asserted: "The POY is proud to be the only award that is 100% voted by consumers. This award aims at instigating brands to be consumer-driven and constantly surpassing themselves to answer the needs for exceptionally unique products. In times when trust in products is becoming controversial, we are happy to contribute in granting brands leverage they can build on."

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 1987 in France, POY now operates in over 40 countries around the world with the same core purpose: to guide consumers to the newest products in the market, and to reward manufacturers and service providers for product and marketing innovation.

Relying on a transparent voting process by the consumers to the consumers, the company serves as a shortcut for shoppers by recognizing the products that showcase unique and creative features. By bearing the Product of the Year logo, the winning products carry the solid promise of integrity and the proven results of marketing and awareness efficiency.

To learn more about Product of the Year: www.poymena.com / www.poyworldwide.com

SOURCE Product of the Year Gulf

