Production of Intel's 7 Nanometer Chip Technology Faces Delays

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the computer industry "Intel Faces Growing Competition As Production of Next Generation Chips Delayed"

As a result of production delays, Intel's new 7 nanometer chip technology is behind schedule and in the future the company could consider outsourcing more work to other semiconductor manufacturers. Intel's Ponte Vecchio, a data center graphics chip may not be released until early 2022 and the first 7nm chips meant for personal computers and data centers may not arrive until early 2023. Analysts have predicted that the delay could result in competitor Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TMSC) remaining a generation of technology ahead of Intel in the coming years.



Intel is the top supplier of processors for PCs and data centers but has recently seen strong competition from companies like Advanced Micro Devices (ADM) and Nvidia Corp who outsource their manufacturing to TMSC. Nvidia has seen strong sales from the data center market while ADM plans to release its new Ryzen 4000 G Series of desktop processors this year. Meanwhile, Apple Inc has announced that it will transition away from using Intel chips in MAC computers after almost 15 years. The company intends to instead use chip technology from ARM Ltd.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcgs0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

