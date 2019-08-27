Production to Begin on Film Adaptation of New York Times Bestselling Author Kristen Ashley's 'The Will'

Megan Dodds ( CSI: NY, Ever After ) stars as Josephine Malone. Early in her life, Josephine learned the hard way that the only person she could love and trust was her grandmother, Lydia. Out of necessity, Josephine donned a disguise to keep others at bay.

While Josephine was traveling around the world, retired boxer Jake Spear, played by Chris L. McKenna (One Life to Live, Young and the Restless), was living in the same small town as Lydia. There was nothing private about Jake's life, including the fact he had a habit of making very bad decisions about who to give his love.

But for Josephine and Jake, there was one person who adored them. One person who knew how to lead them to happiness, and one person who was intent on making it happen, even if it was the last thing she did on this earth.

"Kristen created a beautiful story of resilience and love that has resonated with so many because of the emotionally rich characters and the journey they take," commented PASSIONFLIX Founder and CEO, Tosca Musk. "I am thrilled to bring Josie and Jake's story to life through PASSIONFLIX."

Kristen Ashley has penned over sixty romance novels including the Magdalene, Rock Chick, Colorado Mountain, Dream Man, Unfinished Hero, The 'Burg, Fantasyland, The Three, Moonlight and Motor Oil and Honey series along with several standalone novels. She's a hybrid author, publishing titles both independently and traditionally, her books have been translated in fourteen languages and she's sold over three million books.

"I'm insanely excited that PASSIONFLIX will bring this story to life," said Kristen Ashley. "The casting of Megan and Chris is perfection and it'll be a first-time thrill to see them, together with Louise, breathe life into my novel."

Directed by Australian film director, Louise Alston, "The Will" is set to premiere on PASSIONFLIX early next year.

"Honoring an existing audience who love Josie and Jake is a thrilling responsibility," said Alston. "You should read the online fan boards. Talk about passion! I love the world of the Magdalene series and building it onscreen is extremely satisfying."

