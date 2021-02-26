Productive Illinois farmland offered in March auction

HILLSBORO, Ill., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 899 acres of productive farmland in Illinois' Montgomery and St. Clair counties will be offered at auction Saturday, March 27, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the land and conducting the auction.

The land will be offered with 2021 farming rights in 20 tracts, ranging from one acre to 126 acres. It includes approximately 725 acres of tillable land, and several tracts include a combination of tillable land and wooded areas.

"This land is well suited to either local operators or to investors, and our system of bidding enables bidders to make offers on any combination of tracts based on their needs," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

"One of the tracts includes a modern shop building and a grain facility with approximately 100,000 bushels of storage," said Schrader agent Brad Horrall.

Most of the land is located approximately an hour's drive northeast of St. Louis and south of Springfield, Illinois. The tracts also include a home on a one-acre tract.

Schrader personnel will be available to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections at The Event Center of Montgomery County, 11198 IL Rt. 185, Hillsboro, Illinois, on March 2, March 12 and March 26. Visit www.schraderauction.com for details.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at The Event Center in Hillsboro. Online bidding will be available to those who register a week ahead of the auction by calling 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

