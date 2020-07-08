Productive Paint Projects

MISSION, Kan., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With many homeowners seeking to renovate or reshape the look of their homes, one common project stands above many others: painting.

According to a survey from Ace Hardware, 68% of respondents say they're looking for cost-effective home preservation projects, and 84% can identify at least one room in their homes that would benefit from a fresh coat of paint.