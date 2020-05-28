ProEquities Announces The Launch Of GEN Next Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProEquities ("the firm"), a leading independent financial advisory and brokerage firm and subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation, today announced that it has commenced GEN Next Academy, a comprehensive and proprietary program that helps advisors new to the industry join an established office, while providing senior advisors the assistance they need to train, to mentor and to support them.

Tammy Robbins, ProEquities Vice President of Business Development, said, "We are happy to launch GEN Next Academy. This effort represents months of hard work by our team, and GEN Next Academy's unique and compelling set of offerings is a culmination of their collective expertise and passion for opening up the wealth management industry to a broader set of professionals from different backgrounds. Their work will benefit not just the next generation of financial advisors but many within our existing advisor community, which can lean on the program to build more scale, to boost growth, and to create succession and continuity planning opportunities."

GEN Next Academy is designed to remove some of the barriers to entry for industry newcomers and get them up to speed within one year by waiving selected fees, providing access to study groups, peer networking and curriculum-based educational opportunities. At the same time, the program furnishes mentors with the tools and resources to make them good partners to GEN Next advisors as they strive to meet a range of pre-set goals and milestones.

Participants will also have access to home office expertise and other professional coaching, and get discounted rates for CFP® certification classes. To qualify for the program, GEN Next advisors must apply and meet a series of requirements, including having a clean compliance record and a securities license. Program mentors, meanwhile, must meet certain criteria as well.

Ms. Robbins continued, "GEN Next Academy comes at a time when an increasing number of senior advisors are looking to their broker-dealer partners to help them overcome some of the difficulties associated with attracting and training their replacements. As our industry constantly seeks new and innovative ways to expand the wealth management profession's labor force, GEN Next Academy distinguishes itself by providing new entrants the necessary support they need to succeed while also equipping senior advisors with the right kind of training to become effective mentors."

ABOUT PROEQUITIES

Founded in 1985, ProEquities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 600 independent advisors nationwide with over $17 billion in client assets as of December 30, 2019, as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial advisors who work through hybrid service models. For more information on ProEquities, please visit www.Proequities.com.

ProEquities Inc. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC

ABOUT PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. Protective traces its roots to the corporation's flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company—founded in 1907. Throughout its more than 110-year history, Protective's growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. The company's home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its over 3,000 employees are located in offices across the United States. As of December 31, 2019, Protective had assets of approximately $121 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.

