ProEst and Procore Offer New Levels of Product Alignment and Integration

The development, part of the company's 2021 Q1 release, is part of an ongoing effort to align ProEst and Procore technology to meet a growing demand for data integration.

"We listen carefully to our clients," said ProEst CEO Jeff Gerardi, "and increasingly, we're seeing requests for greater integration with Procore. Our goal is to actively partner with other technology leaders to provide the kind of end-to-end solution construction companies are looking for, and our collaboration with Procore is yielding huge benefits for contractors everywhere."

Procore and ProEst have a very large, shared user base of forward-thinking business leaders. As construction professionals, their input is invaluable, and with growing demand for integration of the two platforms, we're doing everything possible to make it happen.

ProEst was a construction industry pioneer, moving their estimating platform fully to the cloud and partnering with other cloud-based technology providers to create integrated business solutions that improved accuracy and workflow efficiency. ProEst now maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Australia and serves the needs of more than 8,000 industry professionals.

Clients include:

Turner Construction

Blach Construction

Astroturf

CCI

School Construction Authority NYC

and other large commercial and civil construction firms across the globe.

Contact: Jeff Gerardi, CEO, ProEst

Phone: 800.255.7407 x104

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProEst

Related Links

https://proest.com/

