ProEst Wins Recognition as Prestigious INC 5000 Honoree

"As a technology company, we are passionate about giving our clients the most advanced tools available in the construction industry," said Jeff Gerardi, ProEst founder and CEO. "Our inclusion in the INC 5000 list this year is an important reminder that we can and do have a positive impact on the business community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

ProEst was an industry pioneer, moving their construction estimating platform fully to the cloud in 2015. The result was a level of access and connectivity previously unavailable to contractors, leading to the company's exponential growth and global expansion. ProEst now maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Australia and serves the needs of more than 8,000 industry professionals. Clients include Turner Construction, Blach Construction, Astroturf, CCI and other large commercial and civil construction firms.

ProEst and other 2020 INC 5000 honorees will receive a permanent and dedicated company profile on Inc.com, as well as editorial coverage in Inc. Magazine. For more information about the ProEst Cloud estimating platform, visit www.proest.com.

