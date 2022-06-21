Prof. Cho, head of the lung cancer center at Yonsei Cancer Hospital, "J INTS BIO's new oral administration 4th generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' expected to be a game changer"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof. Cho Byoung-chul at Yonsei University College of Medicine (Director, Lung Cancer Center, Yonsei Cancer Hospital) is one of the most influential researchers in the lung cancer field and is involved in the development of innovative new drugs globally. Although the survival rate of patients with EGFR mutation positive NSCLC has improved significantly with the discovery of TKI (tyrosine kinase inhibitor), the continuous occurrence of resistant mutations as the result of the use of these TKI is leading to cancer recurrence and relapse. Accordingly, J INTS BIO' Journal met with Prof. Cho to seek his opinion and assessment on the standard of care for EGFR positive NSCLC, its treatment limitations and how he views the new 4th Generation oral TKI, 'JIN-A02', which is currently in development.