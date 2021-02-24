Prof. Christopher Whitty, UK Government's Chief Medical Advisor Joins Dr. Dan Barouch, Co-Lead For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Development, And Other Global Health & Science Leaders to Discuss How COVID-19 Is Shaping The Future Of Health & Medicine
This is the first event of the 2021 Designing Our Future discussion series which convenes US and UK leaders in government, business and academia to tackle the world's Grand Challenges.
Feb 24, 2021, 14:24 ET
WHAT:
The British Embassy is hosting DESIGNING OUR FUTURE: The Future of Health & Medicine. A virtual panel discussion with global health and science leaders to discuss the role that governments, businesses and researchers are playing in driving innovation during the pandemic and how the world of healthcare and medicine is forever changing.
WHEN:
Thursday, March 4, 2021 / 12PM EST
WHO:
Panelists include*:
- Prof. Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England and the UK Government's Chief Medical Advisor
- Dr. Rommie Amaro, Director of the National Biomedical Computational Resource, University of California-San Diego and recipient of a 2020 NSF COVID RAPID grant
- Dr. Dan Barouch, Director, Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Dr. Jeffrey Spaeder, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, IQVIA
- Alison Snyder, Managing Editor, Axios (Moderator)
WHERE:
TO RSVP, register here
A Zoom link and passcode will be sent to registered guests 24 hours before the event.
WHY:
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world. From how we engage with each other, how people seek care and how healthcare systems adapt to the needs of their patients. As governments step up vaccination programs, providing a light at the end of the tunnel, what lasting impact will the pandemic have on healthcare and medicine?
MORE:
Launched in 2019, Designing Our Future is an ongoing discussion series in partnership with The British Embassy, NSF, and Axios. To learn more about upcoming Designing Our Future events, visit our website.
