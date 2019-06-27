Prof. David Nash Appointed to Sweetch Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch Health, an Artificial Intelligence based platform for prediction, prevention and management of chronic diseases, has announced that healthcare pioneer Prof. David Nash, MD, MBA, Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health has joined the Sweetch Advisory Board.

Repeatedly named on Modern Healthcare's List of Most Powerful Persons in Healthcare, Prof. Nash's national activities cover a wide scope. He is a principal faculty member of the quality of care programming for the American Association of Physician Leadership (AAPL). He also serves on the National Quality Forum (NQF) Task Force on Improving Population Health, and the John M. Eisenberg Award Committee for The Joint Commission.

For 20 years, Prof. Nash has chaired the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (HC4) and is widely recognized as a pioneer within the field of Population Health specifically in the public reporting of health outcomes. Further, he completed 10 years on the Board of Directors for Humana Inc.; one of the nation's largest publicly traded healthcare companies.

Prof. Nash has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and edited 23 books, including Connecting with the New Healthcare Consumer and Population Health: Creating a Culture of Wellness. Currently, he is Editor-in-Chief of American Journal of Medical Quality, Population Health Management, P&T and American Health and Drug Benefits.

"We are honoured to have Prof. Nash join our Advisory Board," said Sweetch CEO, Dana Chanan. "Bringing more than 30 years of Population Health expertise from academia, research and policy leadership, Prof. Nash's experience and knowledge will be of immense value as we continue to grow Sweetch towards our mission to empower people to live healthier lives, and fight the biggest epidemics of our time in the Metabolic Syndrome, Oncology and Autoimmune spaces."

Prof. David Nash commented: "I am pleased to join Sweetch's advisory board where I can bring my expertise and 30 years of insights in the Population Health space. Almost 50% of adults living in developed countries have a chronic disease. The World Health Organization indicates that only about 50% of patients with chronic diseases follow treatment recommendations, and only about 20% follow disease prevention recommendations. Chronic diseases actually account for 86% of all healthcare spending, and the costs are steadily growing. Raising adherence to disease prevention and disease management recommendations will significantly impact public health, more so than any single improvement in traditional medical care. Sweetch's vision of transforming people's behavior at scale through cutting-edge mobile and data science technologies, is aligned with my vision of combining Precision Medicine with Population Health."

About Sweetch Health: Sweetch is a clinically validated platform that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to significantly increase adherence to essential health promotion, disease prevention and disease management recommendations in a highly personalized and scalable way. Designed to work in real life, Sweetch's Artificial Intelligence algorithms convert millions of data points originating from the user's smartphone and other connected devices into contextual, highly personalized, just-in-time, just-in-place, recommendations. By identifying the individual's compliance patterns, Sweetch automatically and continuously optimize the recommendations that each user receives in a way that increases the likelihood of action.

In a clinical trial conducted by Johns Hopkins, Sweetch's Just-in-Time Adaptive Intervention approach (JITAI) presented 86% user retention and clinically significant improved health outcomes.

Building partnerships with leading global pharma companies, payers, insurers, healthcare providers, and employers around the globe, Sweetch has the potential to fight some of the biggest epidemics of our time.

