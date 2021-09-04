Professional Beauty Association Announces Winners of the 2021 North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA)

The esteemed event was held Saturday, August 29th at Mandalay Bay Resort and Convention Center during Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) in Las Vegas. NAHA celebrates the industry's leading talent and features 15 categories of excellence across hair and makeup artistry, including the new Inspiring Salon of the Year and Educator of the Year award categories.

"This was an unprecedented year for NAHA, yet the heightened creativity and sheer artistry represented were among the most impressive in the competition's history," shares Nina Daily, PBA's Executive Director. "The industry rallied to channel energy into groundbreaking innovation and camaraderie, and we couldn't be prouder of the winners, finalists and everyone who put so much passion and energy into making tonight such a success."

NAHA 2021 was hosted by A-list celebrity stylist and Living Proof Global Creative Director Michael Shaun Corby and featured artistic presentations by Silas Tsang and the Ulta Beauty Pro Team. The event was live streamed and available on demand for those who were not able to attend in person.

In addition to the awards ceremony, NAHA 2021 included a red-carpet reception welcoming NAHA finalists, previous NAHA winners, leading beauty influencers, and celebrities to the show, and was hosted by Founding Media Partner Modern Salon and Anne Moratto along with industry icon, educator, barber and activist Rodrick Samuels.

2021 NAHA Awards Winners:

Avant Garde- Sharie Valcin

Editorial Stylist of the Year- Danielle Keasling

Educator of the Year- Sam Villa

Haircolor- Suzanne Sturm

Haircutting- Stephen Moody

Hairstylist of the Year- Silas Tsang

Inspiring Salon of the Year- Square Colour Salon + Spa

Makeup Artist of the Year- Nohemi Capetillo

Master Hairstylist of the Year- Ruth Roche

Men's Hairstylist of the Year- Nieves Almaraz

#NAHAMoment- Lauren Moser

Student Hairstylist of the Year- Alisha Kemp

Styling and Finishing- Nick Stenson

Team of the Year- Julie Vriesinga

Texture- Ammon Carver

To watch the awards ceremony on demand, including interviews from the red carpet, please visit https://www.bigmarker.com/professional-beauty-associat/NAHA-2021-Livestream

Event photos can be found here: https://probeauty.smugmug.com/NAHA(https://probeauty.smugmug.com/NAHA/NAHA-2021/).

2021 Winner NAHA Collection images can be downloaded HERE.

**Photo Usage: NAHA Finalist and Winner images are made available for editorial use. 2021 Winner images can be downloaded HERE. When using NAHA images, please include the NAHA logo (or name) with the credit "NAHA 2021 Winner (or Finalist)" followed by the stylist's name and category, and photographer credit if possible. When posting on social, please use the finalist handle and tag #NAHA2021 and @probeautyassoc on Instagram and @professionalbeautyassociation on Facebook.

