Professional Cannabis Services Network, Canna Advisors, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Canna Advisors, a leading professional consultancy service for cannabis start-ups, entrepreneurs and brands looking to get into and further their growth in the highly competitive cannabis industry. 5WPR will be responsible for Canna Advisor's media relations strategy including brand features, thought leadership, success stories and more.

"With changing regulations and a transitioning industry, the upcoming year is shaping up to be an exciting one for our cannabis clients," said Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "5W has the experience and creativity to further elevate Canna Advisors, and cement them as the go-to choice for insight and direction in the cannabis industry."

5WPR's cannabis pr division has continued to experience exponential growth after being named to Green Market Report's list of Most Effective PR Firms in the Cannabis Industry earlier this year. The agency currently works with clients in a variety of different CBD and THC product categories such as women's and men's skincare, nail care, pet products, edibles, wellness, pain relief, sleep aids, food, beverage, and more.

"As Canna Advisors and the cannabis industry are poised for continued significant growth in the near term, we want to be sure that entrepreneurs across the US know that we are a trusted resource in an industry with high stakes and high rewards. Working with a high-level PR team will help bring more awareness to our serving as a vital resource in an industry that is replete with confusing information," said Founding Partner of Canna Advisors, Jay Czarkowski.

PR services offered to cannabis clients by our dedicated CBD PR practice include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Canna Advisors

Canna Advisors has been leading the cannabis industry since 2013. As the industry's most trusted cannabis business consultancy, we guide entrepreneurs and startups entering the cannabis industry, as well as cannabis companies looking to grow and expand their existing business.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

