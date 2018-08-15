Professional Fighters League 2018 Road To The Playoffs Continues With Action-Packed PFL6 Card

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Fighters League (PFL) hosted PFL6, the league's sixth regular season event of its inaugural season, at the newly-opened Ocean Resort Casino, as the MMA action intensified and fighters cemented their spots in the post-season. The 12 card-slate provided high-stakes combat as fighters dueled to keep their $1 million dreams alive on the "Road to the PFL Playoffs."

Returning off a stunning upset stoppage over MMA legend Jake Shields, Hawaii's Ray Cooper III made another emphatic statement with his 18 second dismantling of fellow first round winner Pavlo Kusch to secure the top seed in the welterweight division. The aggressive second-generation fighter stalked Kusch and battered him until the referee intervened just moments after the opening bell. Cooper has established himself as the man to beat at welterweight as the PFL Playoff picture comes into focus.

Two-time American Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison demonstrated why she is hottest prospect in all of MMA. The 28-year-old hit the gas pedal from the opening bell and did not take her foot off it until her opponent Jozette Cotton was saved by the referee 1:24 into the third round. Harrison ventured into the third round for the first time but showed off her impressive stamina as she dominated the bout from start to finish for her second win in as many fights.

In middleweight action, Abus Magomedov scored his second consecutive first round stoppage to lock up the top seed at 185 pounds. The impressive German needed just 87 second to run over Anderson Goncalves with a flurry of strikes that left the Brazilian unable to defend himself. Louis Taylor clinched the second seed with his decision win over Andre Lobato.

"Tonight's PFL action here in Atlantic City truly demonstrated the intensity and desire of our fighters to make the playoff round and continues to show the success of our league's format," said Carlos Silva, PFL League President. "These fights were pivotal for our athletes who were all vying for a chance to make the playoffs and keep their $1 million dreams alive."

Results:

Ray Cooper defeated Pavlo Kusch by knockout (strikes) at 0:18 of the first round



Magomed Magomedkerimov defeated Bojan Velickovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28)



Kayla Harrison defeated Jozette Cotton by TKO (strikes) at 1:24 of the third round



Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Jonatan Westin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28)



Joao Zeferino defeated Yuri Villefort by submission (rear-naked choke) at u1:10 of the third round



Rick Story defeated Carlton Minus by submission (rear-naked choke at 2:55 of the second round



Jake Shields defeated Herman Terrado by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28)



Bruno Santos defeated John Howard by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28)



Abus Magomedov defeated Anderson Goncalves by knockout at 1:27 of the first round



Shamil Gamzatov defeated Rex Harris by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28)



Louis Taylor defeated Andre Lobato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26)



Gasan Umalatov defeated Eddie Gordon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27)

Welterweight Division Rank WELTERWEIGHTS Total



Pts PFL 6



Pts PFL 6 Result 1 - x RAY COOPER III 11 6 Win by KO (1st round 0:18) 2 - x JOAO ZEFERINO 10 4 Win by submission (3rd round 1:10) 3 - x MAGOMED MAGOMEDKERIMOV 9 3 Win by unanimous decision (87 scored) 4 - x RICK STORY 8 5 Win by submission (2nd round 2:55) 5 - x PAVLO KUSCH 5 0 Loss by KO (1st round 0:18) 6 - x BOJAN VELICKOVIC 5 0 Loss by unanimous decision (84 scored) 7 - x JAKE SHIELDS 3 3 Win by unanimous decision (87 scored) 8 ABUBAKAR NURMAGOMEDOV 3 3 Win by unanimous decision (89 scored) 9 PAUL BRADLEY 0 10 - e YURI VILLEFORT 0 0 Loss by submission (3rd round 1:10) 11 - e JONATAN WESTIN 0 0 Loss by unanimous decision (82 scored) 12 - e HERMAN TERRADO 0 0 Loss by unanimous decision (84 scored) 13 - e CARLTON MINUS 0 0 Loss by submission (2nd round 2:55) x = clinched a playoff berth e = eliminated from playoff contention

Middleweight Division Rank MIDDLEWEIGHTS Total



Pts PFL 6



Pts PFL 6 Result 1 - x ABUS MAGOMEDOV 12 6 Win by KO (1st round 1:27) 2 - x LOUIS TAYLOR 7 3 Win by unanimous decision (90 scored) 3 - x SHAMIL GAMZATOV 6 3 Win by unanimous decision (89 scored) 4 - x BRUNO SANTOS 6 3 Win by unanimous decision (89 scored) 5 - x JOHN HOWARD 5 0 Loss by unanimous decision (82 scored) 6 - x REX HARRIS 3 0 Loss by unanimous decision (82 scored) 7 - x GASAN UMALATOV 3 3 Win by unanimous decision (90 scored) 8 SADIBOU SY 0 9 - e ANDRE LOBATO 0 0 Loss by unanimous decision (80 scored) 10 - e EDDIE GORDON 0 0 Loss by unanimous decision (81 scored) 11 - e ANDERSON GONCALVES 0 0 Loss by KO (1st round 1:27) x = clinched a playoff berth e = eliminated from playoff contention

The 2018 PFL season features 126 fights on Thursday nights in seven regular-season events, bracket-style "win-or-go-home" playoffs, and a $10 million postseason prize pool—the largest prize pool in the history of MMA. The season began with 12 athletes in each of six different weight-classes. Eight fighters from each class will earn their way into the playoff round, and one fighter in each division will earn the title of champion. The final regular season event will return to Ocean Resort and Casino in Atlantic City on Thursday August 30.

About Professional Fighters League™

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, "win-or-go-home" post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action beginning June 7 live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and www.PFLmma.com. For more visit www.PFLmma.com.

