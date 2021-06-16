Professional Fighters League and Upper Deck Sign Multi-Year Exclusive Trading Card and Memorabilia Deal

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck and the Professional Fighters League announced today a multi-year deal for licensed collectibles and memorabilia products and exclusive for trading cards. Fans will be offered a wide array of collectibles that feature autographs and memorabilia from the PFL's world-class athletes and rising stars.

The exclusive PFL cards mark the first time Upper Deck will offer sets of professional fighting trading cards that will be available in both physical and digital form featuring world champion fighters like Kayla Harrison, Anthony Pettis, Rory MacDonald, Ray Cooper III, Fabrico Werdum, as well as three-division boxing champion Claressa Shields. She is one of the most decorated boxers in history and last week made her PFL debut with a TKO in the third round of her matchup against Brittney Elkin.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with PFL and to offer new and innovative products to professional fighting fans everywhere," said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager Paul Zickler. "We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the PFL for years to come."

"Professional Fighters League is excited to partner with Upper Deck to provide MMA fans with unique collectibles of their favorite fighters as they work toward their goal of becoming a world champion," said PFL CEO, Peter Murray. "These will be the first cards of their kind to showcase MMA superstars and will highlight some of the best moments of our world-class athletes."

Collectors will be able to buy, open, collect, and trade their first PFL card on June 18, 2021 at 9am PDT through Upper Deck e-Pack®. The patent-pending platform allows fans to purchase and open packs at any time, from anywhere in the world, using a mobile device or computer. The first PFL card will commemorate Shields's MMA debut on June 10, and will launch as part of Upper Deck's Game Dated Moments (GDM) program, where fans can purchase exclusive cards of top highlights, available for a limited time on www.UpperDeckEpack.com. Rare gold and silver variants of Claressa's inaugural GDM card will be randomly inserted into select packs as a bonus second card.

Additional PFL collectibles are expected to release in 2022 and will be available in select hobby shops nationwide and through Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRs).

Tune in to witness MacDonald, Cooper III and the league's welterweight and light heavyweight fighters make their final push of the Regular Season to earn a spot in the playoffs this Thursday, June 17 at PFL 5 on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. PFL Roster is second to none with 25% of its fighters ranked in the top 25 in their weight-class. All PFL 2021 Season events are live in primetime on ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S. (typically on Thursdays), as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide. For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

