PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE BOLSTERS GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TORNEOS AND DIRECTV FOR LATIN AMERICAN MEDIA RIGHTS AND DISTRIBUTION

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and Torneos, a leading company with 40 years of experience in generating sports related content, have announced a multi-year Latin American rights agreement. Under the deal, DIRECTV will become the exclusive PFL media partner in the region.

DIRECTV and its streaming platforms will carry the entire 2022 PFL Season live, as well as the inaugural PFL Challenger Series.

Photo by Professional Fighters League

Starting February 18 "DIRECTV Sports FIGHT", a channel dedicated exclusively to combat sports, will bring MMA fans in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, México, Perú, Uruguay and the Caribbean PFL live events, including the Regular Season, Playoffs, and PFL World Championship as well as pre- and post-event coverage, exclusive PFL content including archival season footage from 2018-2021.

The PFL boasts an elite roster of talent from the region including 2021 World Champions Bruno Cappelozza, Raush Manfio and Antonio Carlos Jr. from Brazil, Light Heavyweight Emiliano Sordi from Argentina, and Paraguayan Alexander Martinez.

"As the Professional Fighters League continues to accelerate its global footprint, we are thrilled to announce DirecTV as our exclusive media partner in Latin America," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "This year, the PFL will deliver fans 24 premium live events featuring MMA stars and top-ranked fighters from around the world competing in a win and advance Regular Season, Playoff and Championship format where each world champion earns $1 million. The toughest test in MMA begins with the premiere of our new PFL Challenger Series on February 18 followed by the launch of the official 2022 PFL Season on April 20."

"We celebrate this agreement with an innovative and growing league such as PFL, which will bring to Latin American fans first-class fighting events and content," added Santiago Sluzewski Monti, Commercial Director of Torneos.

"A wide array of content is distinctive to offer our customers the best entertainment experience," said Marcelo Orlandini, DIRECTV Content and Implementation Manager. "This strategic alliance will allow us to further expand our combat sports offering and open a channel with all PFL exclusive content."

Following a breakthrough year that saw 100 percent audience growth, PFL has accelerated its momentum in the early part of 2022 with a multi-year renewal with ESPN, generating widespread buzz around the upcoming Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network, and adding several leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)