Professional Fighters League (PFL) Announces Three Events Culminating In An Epic $10M New Year's Eve Championship

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Fighters League announces THREE exciting events culminating in an epic $10M NYE Championship.

PRESS CONFERENCE: World-class MMA fighters in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) will take part in a Championship Press Conference on Friday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at The Chase Square at Madison Square Garden. It will be open to the public as well as media and will feature PFL President, Carlos Silva and Head of Fighting Operations, Ray Sefo as well as all 12 PFL finalists. Kayla Harrison and her opponent Moriel Charneski will also be in attendance.

OPEN WORKOUT: Saturday, December 29th Wyndham New Yorker Hotel (Crystal Ballroom - 2nd floor) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will include Ray Cooper III, Vinny Magalhaes, Lance Palmer, Kayla Harrison, Josh Copeland and Sean O'Connell

CEREMONIAL WEIGH-INS: Sunday, December 30th at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel (Crystal Ballroom - 2nd floor) at 4 p.m. All 14 fighters competing in the PFL Championship event will hit the scales and face off for media!

The exciting lineup includes:

Josh Copeland (HW) vs. Philipe Lins (HW)

Vinny Magalhaes (LHW) vs. Sean O'Connell (LHW)

Abus Magomedov (MW) vs.Louis Taylor (MW)

Ray Cooper III (WW) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (WW)

Rashid Magomedov (LW) vs. Natan Schulte (LW)

Lance Palmer (FW) vs. Steven Siler (FW)

Kayla Harrison (LW) vs. Moriel Charneski (LW)

PFL CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT : Ring in 2019 with a knock out! This New Year's Eve in New York City, $10 Million is at stake as the Professional Fighters League Hosts its epic Championship MMA fight night at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. History will be in the making as 6 World Title MMA Fights will take place.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE:

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, "win or go home" post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season had 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class faced off in single elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes on December 31st with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. For more visit www.PFLmma.com .

