Professional Golfer Alana Uriell Becomes an Official Dormie Network Ambassador

Alana is a California native currently in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour after an impressive stint on the Symetra Tour, where she finished in the top 20 at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series to earn priority status for the 2019 season. During her time at University of Arkansas, Alana was named Second Team All-SEC (2017) and First Team All-SEC (2018), as well as 2018 Women's Golf Coaches Association Second Team All-American. She graduated with one collegiate victory (the SEC Championship) and 14 additional top-10 finishes.

"Alana is an extremely talented golfer with a very bright future in the sport and beyond," said Dormie Network's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Plaster. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Dormie Network family, and look forward to working together to make an impact on the sport."

As a Dormie Network ambassador, Alana will participate in a number of outreach efforts and give-back initiatives aimed at supporting girls' and women's golf nationwide. Through its partnership with the LPGA and sponsor support of LPGA players like Alana, the network has focused on connecting with the golf community in ways that genuinely grow the game.

For Alana, it's an especially exciting opportunity. "I truly want to get to know the people I'm working with," said Alana. "I love the personal connection with real people, and Dormie Network gave me that right away. The honesty and compassion is what I value most, and I feel that Dormie Network has that. To be part of such a prestigious brand is an honor."

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Each offers an unadulterated destination golf experience with unmatched golf, hospitality, cuisine, and accommodations ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at www.DormieNetwork.com.

