Professional Hair Extensions Offered by Secret of Medusa

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional hair extensions and tape-in hair extension suppliers with a wide selection of products, quality, great customer service, and reasonable prices are tough to find; that's why Secret of Medusa is becoming the leading source for both retail consumers and professional hair stylists alike. They have everything you need from C-Tips, tape-in hair extensions, weft hair extensions in all colors and more.

Secret of Medusa prides itself in providing the highest product quality for their customers. They use the finest cuticle intact hair extensions that have never been acid-dipped, a chemical treatment often used on hair extensions to avoid tangling and also reduces the quality and feel of the hair. They also use the largest variety of cuticle intact methods, whereas other companies only provide one to two methods. Unlike most extension brands, their hair extension products retain their natural cuticle to preserve the highest level of smoothness and natural form. Their hair extensions are collected in a braid to preserve each strand of hair without allowing it to tangle or frizz. By using this technique, it insures the customer is getting the best quality with minimally processed hair that can be styled to your liking.

Secret of Medusa has collaborated with big names in the fashion industry and professional hair stylists like @theniksters who work on clients like @cleolazuli and @ashley_chloe. Their hair extensions have also been featured on ad campaigns like Adidas and Forever 21. The company has also gone international and has expanded its client base to include the UK and Canada.

With its newly upgraded website, Secret of Medusa has made it even easier to browse and purchase their products, whether you're a professional stylist or retail consumer. They offer a wide variety of products in their For Stylists, For Everyone, and Accessories collections. Those who subscribe using their email will receive exclusive offers and discounts, limited time offers and latest news on the company.

Professional hair stylists and retail consumers alike consistently trust Secret of Medusa to provide the best quality hair and customer service. By using top of the line cuticle intact hair extensions, that have appeared on marketing ads for some of the world's top fashion and beauty companies, Secret of Medusa is poised to grow exponentially as a company and as a brand within a short period of time.

Contact:

Eric Lim

(650) 558-1465

Online@secretofmedusa.com

SOURCE Secret of Medusa

Related Links

https://www.secretofmedusa.com

