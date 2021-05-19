Professional Physical Therapy Acquires Freehold Physical Therapy

"Genuine care for patients and the community is our first priority in a partnership." Tweet this

Professional is excited to continue operating with the current staff on this skilled team. Established in 2021 by owner Laura Squicciarini, MSPT, the Freehold Physical Therapy practice had been recently named Best of Monmouth County for continued excellence

Clinic Director Laura Squicciarini remarks, "We have worked tirelessly to weave ourselves into this community and are excited to continue building on that relationship with our patients in Freehold."

"As Professional continues expanding the footprint of our patient care, it is practices like Freehold with community pillars like Laura and her team that are truly invaluable. While it is clear that this team meets our standard of clinical excellence, it is the demonstration of genuine care for patients and the community that is our first priority in a partnership. Laura and her team exceed the standards of care in all areas," says Professional CEO Dan Dourney.

To learn more and request an appointment, visit us online: https://www.professionalpt.com/office/freehold-nj/

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 185 clinics throughout the Northeast.

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy

Related Links

https://www.professionalpt.com/

