Professional Physical Therapy Continues Growth with Acquisition of Optimum Physical Therapy in Warwick, New York

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces today the acquisition of a new clinic in Warwick, NY, formerly Optimum Physical Therapy.

In its commitment to expand availability and access to care for their patients, this acquisition allows for residents in upstate New York to receive the quality of care Professional is known for.

"With this acquisition into Orange County, Professional Physical Therapy continues to expand our brand, increase our density in the Northeast, and provide outstanding service to the patients in the Warwick, New York community. Rick Rutkowski and the Optimum Performance team have a well-established business that we are honored to partner with and grow with. The cultures of our organizations are mutually aligned around putting patients first. We look forward to accelerated growth and providing access to top tier patient care by challenging limits to transform lives," states Dan Dourney, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy.

Jeffrey De Bellis, Vice President of Operations in New Jersey, of Professional Physical Therapy adds, "I am very excited to welcome the entire team at Optimum to the Professional Physical Therapy family. Rick and his staff bring a rich history of clinical excellence that strongly compliments our commitment to the same. We could not ask for a better group to partner with to kick off our growth plans in Orange and Rockland County New York."

Samantha Dziuba will be staying on the team as the Clinical Director of the new Warwick, NY location, sharing, "Having been here for 7 years already, I look forward to growing it further. It's exciting to expand everything we have to offer."

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatients physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy

Related Links

https://www.professionalpt.com/

