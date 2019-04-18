Professional Security Service Firms Gain Growth Opportunities with the expanding threats surface, finds Frost & Sullivan

Higher adoption of cloud services intensifies the need for advanced and emerging security services

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The accelerated migration of processes and applications to the cloud and the popularity of Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) is causing a marked increase in the number of vulnerability points in enterprise security networks. Businesses that lack the in-house expertise or resources to cope with the changes in the threat landscape are turning to professional security service firms to build customized security operations capabilities. These service providers not only test the security of clients' applications, networks, and systems, but also address their compliance requirements.

"Cybersecurity teams and professionals are under increasing pressure to comply with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) (Malaysia and Singapore), as well as the new cybersecurity laws in China and Vietnam," said Divya Prasad, Senior Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan.

"The improved security posture enabled by professional security service providers facilitates compliance with all relevant regulations and laws by making available several professional security services across the threat cycle," she says.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Asia-Pacific Professional Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022, presents an overview of the market drivers, restraints, and the key trends that will affect the adoption of the services. It examines four main types of professional security services - security consulting, security advisory, security assessment, and implementation services.

"Meanwhile, the rising adoption of cloud services is driving many companies to shift from traditional professional service providers to firms that can help pre-empt security risks," noted Prasad.

"Although penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, auditing, compliance, and strategic reviews are commonly adopted by businesses, there is greater demand for advanced services such as threat intelligence, incident response, digital forensics, cyber range, and threat hunting," she explained.

Service providers looking to expand their portfolios or footprint need to further leverage the following growth opportunities:

Offer advisory services to deliver holistic security coverage.

Provision of services such as infrastructure and tool preparedness , in addition to standard services.

, in addition to standard services. Present insights into cyber exposure and potential threats.

and potential threats. Give enterprises access to industry experts and best-in-class technical know-how.

Foster strategic relations with enterprises.

