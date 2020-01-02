Professional Skin Care Line Eminence Organics Continues to Set Award Records

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care's undeniable reputation continues to be affirmed by consumers and professionals alike. In 2019, the natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care company celebrated milestones and accomplishments that continue to raise the bar for the professional skin care industry. Celebratory highlights from the past year include:

Being voted Favorite Skin Care Line for the 11 th consecutive year by spa professionals;

Providing over 97,000 organic meals to sick children to aid in their healing and long-lasting health with the Eminence Kids Foundation ;

to aid in their healing and long-lasting health with the ; Planting over 14 million trees through their Forests for the Future program , in which the brand plants a tree in developing countries around the world for every retail product sold.

In 2019, decision-makers from day, destination, medical, and resort spas around the world cast their votes through American Spa Magazine to recognize Eminence Organics' unprecedented leadership position in the industry by awarding them ' Favorite Skin Care Line ' for the 11th year in a row. Another accolade included winning 'Favorite Company for Product Education' for 11 years in a row. In addition to those wins, Eminence Organics was recognized as a finalist for 'Favorite Body Care Line', 'Favorite Sensitive Skin Care Line', 'Favorite Acne Line' and 'Favorite Natural line'.

This milestone achievement adds to the impressive and growing list of accolades the brand received in 2019, which include:

Allure Best of Beauty: Clean Beauty Award Prevention Beauty Awards O, The Oprah Magazine Fall Beauty O-wards The Zoe Report Editor's Pick Awards AskMen.com Grooming Awards ASCP Skin Deep Reader's Choice Award Clin d'oeil Beauty Awards Beauty Launchpad Reader's Choice Award HOLA! Beauty Awards DAYSPA Professional's Choice Awards Madamenoire Melanin Awards Dermascope Aestheticians' Choice Awards NewBeauty Beauty Awards Les Nouvelles Esthetiques & Spa Best of 2019 POPSUGAR Beauty Awards



Award-winners span both new and existing products, including the newly-launched Stone Crop Contouring Body Cream, Stone Crop Revitalizing Body Scrub, and long-term favorites such as the Marine Flower Peptide Serum, Apricot Body Oil, Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil, Calm Skin Chamomile Moisturizer, Arctic Berry Peptide Radiance Cream and Hibiscus Ultra Lift Eye Cream. A few key products received multiple awards including the Acne Advanced Cleansing Foam, Wildflower Ultralight Oil and Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant. Complete skin care regimens were also recognized this year with awards issued to the Acne Advanced, Bright Skin, Calm Skin and Stone Crop collections.

The Eminence Organics' team also received several accolades in 2019. The brand's Educational Development Lead, Brian Goodwin was voted Favorite Brand Educator by Dermascope's Aesthetician's Choice Awards. Lead Skin Care Trainer Natalie Pergar was recognized as a finalist for 'Educator and Trainer of the Year' with American Spa's Women in Wellness Awards.

Eminence Organic Skin Care would like to thank their spa partners and their dedicated fans, for continued support and for being part of another banner year for the company.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

Related Links

https://eminenceorganics.com/us

