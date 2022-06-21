Professional Skincare Market: APAC to Occupy 48% Market Share|Anti-aging Products Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional skin care market size is set to grow by USD 4.65 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6%. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for professional skincare in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the other regions. The consistent offerings of high-quality products, more established brands, constant innovation, and product launches, and effective marketing will facilitate the professional skincare market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Professional Skincare Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the professional skincare market by Product (Anti-aging products, Pigmentation products, Dehydration products, Acne control products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The professional skincare market share growth in the anti-aging products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the world's aging population is fueling the demand for anti-aging professional skincare products. To address this growing demand, anti-aging product manufacturers have started developing specific solutions, with growing trends being the use of ingredients such as ultraviolet (UV) absorbers and the development of multifunctional and natural products.
Professional Skincare Market: Driver
- Product innovation and product line extension that leads to product premiumization will be a major factor in driving the market growth.
- The growing consumer demand for innovative products with optimal usage and the rising competition among market players are compelling vendors to engage in research and development activities.
- The increasing consumer need is encouraging vendors to offer professional treatments and products that are priced higher than traditional skincare products.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Professional Skincare Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Professional Skincare Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Professional Skincare Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.30
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
