Professional Soccer Players From Around The World Compete In First Online Global Herbalife Nutrition #AthleteCookOffContest

Once winners were selected, grants were awarded on their behalf to their chosen charity. The LA Galaxy's Gordon Wild created "Cozy Salmon" which won the chef's choice award and a grant to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank . Santiago Montoya of FC Millonarios won the fan vote with his "Formula 1 Power Bowl" recipe, and a grant to his chosen charity, Cardio Infantil .

"We are grateful to these talented athletes for sharing their creative recipes to encourage proper nutrition, which is fundamental to their lifestyles, and inspired by their desire to help a local charity in their communities," said Dana Ryan, Ph.D., Director of Sports Performance Nutrition and Education, Herbalife Nutrition.

Competing soccer players included Sacha Kljestan and Gordon Wild of the LA Galaxy; Jaylin Lindsey and Gerso Fernandes of Sporting Kansas City; Cristian Arango and Santiago Montoya of FC Millonarios (Colombia); Danilo Guerra and Jeffrey Payeras of CSD Municipal (Guatemala); Dang Van Lam and Patcharapol Intanee of Muangthong United F.C. (Thailand); Mathieu Cordier and Labinot Haliti of Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia); Kenti Robles and Elena Linari of Club Atlético de Madrid Femenino (Spain); and, Vincent Sierro and Nicolas Bürgy of BSC Young Boys (Switzerland).

Photos, videos, as well as recipes, are available on https://www.instagram.com/herbalife/.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.herbalife.com/

