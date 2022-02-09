Professional Sports Increasing Reliance on Propane

An increasing number of large sporting events are relying on clean, dependable, and affordable propane as the go-to sour Tweet this

Based on analyses using the average U.S. electricity generation mix, a 100-kilowatt propane-powered generator produces up to 72 percent fewer sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions than units using grid electricity.¹ Propane is portable, available everywhere, and offers better weather reliability compared with diesel units. Diesel can clog up and not work as well in colder temperatures, whereas propane operates reliability in the cold weather—making the JuiceBox an ideal generator for sporting events during any season.

The JuiceBox's modular design enables it to produce electric power and electrical distribution to offer an all-in-one power solution—one of the reasons it's become so popular with prime-time sports events. Compact, convenient, and eco-conscious, the JuiceBox can power any application, including emergency services, telecommunications, construction, events, and more. At the Big Game in February, these units will supply power for security checkpoints throughout the arena.

Learn more about the benefits of propane at Propane.com

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)

Authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1996, PERC is a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit charged with leading propane safety and training programs. With collaboration and funds from the propane industry, the organization also invests in research and innovation for propane applications in the transportation, agriculture, power, residential, and commercial construction sectors.

¹ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Transportation and Air Quality, EPA-420-B- 16-028, "Nonroad Spark-Ignition Engines 19 Kilowatts and Below: Exhaust Emission Standards," last updated March 2016, https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyPDF.cgi?Dockey=P100OA0J.pdf (accessed August 23, 2018).

Media Contact

Jeremy Wishart

Propane Education & Research Council

202-452-8975

[email protected]

Liz Dorland

Swanson Russell

402-437-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Propane Education & Research Council